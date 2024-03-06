Mhondoro Crocodile Attack Survivor Hails Her Brave Kids

On Saturday, President Mnangagwa met the two siblings and gave them US$5 000 cash each and pledged to cover their educational expenses, up to the university level.

Speaking to H-Metro, Magaya said she was grateful to President Mnangagwa and Mabvuku-Tafara MP, Pedzai Sakupwanya (ZANU PF) for honouring her family. She said:

I want to take this opportunity to thank my children for giving me a second chance at life. I want to thank President Mnangagwa and Honorable Sakupwanya for everything that they have done for my children and me. Words alone are not enough but I am grateful for everything that has been done to my family.

Narrating her encounter with the crocodile, Magaya said she only remembers drowning in water with the crocodile clutching her leg. She said:

I don’t remember anything that happened when these children woke me up, all I remember is seeing them on top of me when I was about to be dragged into the river for the third time by the crocodile. During that moment the crocodile was clinging onto one of my hands and I instructed them to hit it in the mouth. I don’t even know how I managed to hold the crocodile’s mouth. So, when they were hitting the crocodile’s mouth, they were also breaking my leg and when I felt the crocodile letting me go, I told them to stop so that they could pull me out of the water. Everything else that happened I have no idea. All I remember is that I was drowning in water and I think when we get to the village they will explain to me what really happened.

Crocodiles are found in swamps, marshes, lakes, rivers, and estuaries, therefore people need to use extreme caution around these water bodies.

The reptiles are said to be most active and dangerous at dusk and night.

If you encounter one, crouch down and back away while keeping your eyes on it.

If attacked by a crocodile, aim for its eyes or nostrils. Gouge, pierce, and do whatever it takes to discourage further aggression.

However, the best option is to stay alert, avoid risky situations, and respect their territory to minimize the chances of encountering these powerful reptiles.

More: Pindula News

