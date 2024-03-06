Our Focus Is On National Issues, Not Partisan Politics - Senator Tshabangu
Sengezo Tshabangu has said he will not pursue partisan politics but focus on issues that affect citizens such as the El Nino drought, infrastructure development and social services delivery, reported The Herald.
Tshabangu was speaking to journalists on Tuesday, 05 March soon after he and 13 others from CCC were sworn in as senators and members of the National Assembly. He said:
This is the beginning of a new chapter of politics in Zimbabwe where we are going to focus on issues of national importance and not partisan politics.Feedback
Tshabangu urged CCC legislators who are yet to recognise his authority to embrace his leadership for their own good. He said:
The movement is very much alive. We have been sworn in today. We are in charge of this movement and we are going to discharge our duties.
Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.
Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash
Time is ticking away to those fence-sitting. They need to embrace the moving train. We are the people. We are an alternative.
We need to benchmark. We need to put the Government on its toes. We need to put ZANU PF in terms of policy framework.
We are not going to pinpoint each other as ZANU PF or CCC, but we are going to differ in terms of policy direction, principle, ideology, and policy framework, but we will remain Zimbabwean.
We are facing drought. We need to make sure that no one starves or dies of hunger. We are going to hold the Government accountable.
Look at the state of our roads and hospitals. We are going to make sure that these issues are addressed.
The 13 legislators in both the Senate and the National Assembly were replacing those who were recalled by Tshabangu last year.
They were all party list seats where parties were allocated numbers based on their support in the August elections.
Senators who took the oath of office were Sengezo Tshabangu, Lilian Mlilo, Kucaca Ivumile Phulu, Linda Sibanda, Colleta Ndlovu, Sam Chapfudza, Maxwell Mdhluri Teresa Kabondo and Grace Mumpande.
In the National Assembly, those who took oath were Nomvula Mguni, Otilia Sibanda, Lungile Ncube, Sibongile Maphosa and Sikhuphukile Dube.
More: Pindula News
Tags
3 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals