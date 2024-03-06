Our Focus Is On National Issues, Not Partisan Politics - Senator Tshabangu

Tshabangu urged CCC legislators who are yet to recognise his authority to embrace his leadership for their own good. He said:

The movement is very much alive. We have been sworn in today. We are in charge of this movement and we are going to discharge our duties.

Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash

Time is ticking away to those fence-sitting. They need to embrace the moving train. We are the people. We are an alternative.

We need to benchmark. We need to put the Government on its toes. We need to put ZANU PF in terms of policy framework.

We are not going to pinpoint each other as ZANU PF or CCC, but we are going to differ in terms of policy direction, principle, ideology, and policy framework, but we will remain Zimbabwean.

We are facing drought. We need to make sure that no one starves or dies of hunger. We are going to hold the Government accountable.

Look at the state of our roads and hospitals. We are going to make sure that these issues are addressed.