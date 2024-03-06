SA Home Affairs Minister Takes ZEP Permit Battle To Constitutional Court

4 minutes ago Wed, 06 Mar 2024 08:49:43 GMT

South Africa’s Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi is persisting with his court battle to scrap the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) programme.

As reported by GroundUp, in June 2023, the Pretoria High Court ruled that the termination of the ZEP had been unlawful and unconstitutional.

Motsoaledi then appealed the ruling but it was dismissed by the Supreme Court of Appeal on the grounds it had no prospects of success.

