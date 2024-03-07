Armed Robbers Pounce On Mourners At A Funeral In Harare

4 minutes ago Thu, 07 Mar 2024 16:24:47 GMT

Five armed robbers pounced on a house in Greendale, Harare on Wednesday, 06 March and robbed mourners who were attending a funeral.

Police confirmed the armed robbery, saying the assailants seized US$800 cash and 300 Euros from one of the mourners before looting gold and silver rings valued at US$41 800 from the house. The ZRP posted on X: