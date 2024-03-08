Fleeing Armed Robber Killed As Getaway Car Crashes Into A Tree

They jumped into their getaway Honda Fit vehicle and sped off towards Grants Service Station near Mutare Polytechnic with Munyu and two neighbours in hot pursuit.

The robber who was behind the wheel lost control of the vehicle before it veered off the road and rammed into a tree.

Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash

One of the robbers, Griven Chipande, died on admission to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital.

Acting spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Manicaland Province, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka, confirmed the incident saying:

Mr William Matizha of Chikanga was parked in Fairbridge Extension where he wanted to see a friend when the robbers pounced on him. While at the gate, the four suspects appeared in a Honda Fit, Registration Number, AFV3555. One of the accused got out of the vehicle wielding a gun. He grabbed a bag and US$50 from Mr Matizha before bolting from the scene. On the same night, at around midnight, the four proceeded to Independence Close in Palmerstone where they jumped over a perimeter fence and pounced on the complainant, Mr Calvin Munyu, intending to rob him. They were wielding a pistol and a machete. Mr Munyu called for help and neighbours started honking their cars to alert the neighbourhood of the intruders. The accused persons retreated and sped off along Josiah Tongogara Road towards Grants Service Station. Mr Munyu and two neighbours gave chase using their vehicles. Police were also alerted. The suspects were involved in a road accident before Grants Service Station, at corner Josiah Tongogara and Longmore Crescent in Palmerstone after the driver lost control of the vehicle before it rammed into a tree.

Three of the robbers were arrested at the scene and were taken to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital under police guard.

Mukoroko was later arrested in the Tashinga area of Marondera a day after the incident.

Mukoroko, Manyengavana and Badza were not asked to plead when they recently appeared before Mutare magistrate, Annie Ndiraya, facing armed robbery charges.

They were remanded in custody to 13 March.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment