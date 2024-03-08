Govt Stops Issuing Licenses To Import Cement

In November 2023, the Government gave the green light to individuals and companies with free funds to freely import cement after the price of the product had more than doubled to around US$20 per 50kg bag, up from US$9.

The price hike was due to a combination of factors that included breakdowns and scheduled maintenance at the country’s major cement producers as well as the expiry of import licences.

Early this week, the Minister of Industry and Commerce Sithembiso Nyoni said that local cement production has reached 2.6 million tonnes, against a demand of 1.6 million.

Nyoni said local cement manufacturers are now producing above optimal levels resulting in the stockpiling of the product.

Zimbabwe’s four main cement producers are PPC Zimbabwe, Khaya Cement and Sino Zimbabwe Cement.

More: Pindula News

