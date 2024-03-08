Mnangagwa Swaps Cabinet Ministers

2 minutes ago Fri, 08 Mar 2024 20:58:01 GMT

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has re-assigned Sithembiso Nyoni from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce to head the Ministry of Environment, Climate and Wildlife.

Mangaliso Ndlovu, who was the Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife, is now the Minister of Industry and Commerce.

In a statement, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Martin Rushwaya announced that the re-assignments are with immediate effect.

