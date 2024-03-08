Peterhouse Learner Wins Again, Heads To The United States
Tayamika Mandiwanzira, a Form Five learner at Peterhouse Girls School has earned a scholarship to the Rochester Institute of Technology in New York, United States, one of the top universities in the US specialising in technology, the arts and design.
She emerged victorious at the February Zimbabwe Science Fair held in Harare.
The 16-year-old learner was one of five learners who represented Zimbabwe at the 7th Belt and Road Teenager Maker Camp in Guangxi, China in November 2023.
Then in Form Four, Tayamika walked away with the “The Best Maker” award at the camp, which seeks to boost science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education.
She travelled to China after being named the International Broadcom Foundation Award winner for her innovation — a solar-powered medical sterilising unit.
Tayamika will travel to the Genius Olympiad, an international high school project competition in science, engineering, art, short film, music, creative writing, robotics and business.
The Peterhouse Group of Schools announced that Mandiwanzira’s project, the development of a portable solar-powered cost-efficient sterilization unit for use in developing countries won the Exceptional Genius Olympiad Award. It said:
She received a scholarship to the Rochester Institute of Technology in New York, United States and she will travel to the Genius Olympiad in New York in June 2024.
