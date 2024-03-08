Peterhouse Learner Wins Again, Heads To The United States

8 minutes ago Fri, 08 Mar 2024 06:33:31 GMT

Tayamika Mandiwanzira, a Form Five learner at Peterhouse Girls School has earned a scholarship to the Rochester Institute of Technology in New York, United States, one of the top universities in the US specialising in technology, the arts and design.

She emerged victorious at the February Zimbabwe Science Fair held in Harare.

The 16-year-old learner was one of five learners who represented Zimbabwe at the 7th Belt and Road Teenager Maker Camp in Guangxi, China in November 2023.

