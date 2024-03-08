Three Police Officers Arrested For Sharing Loot With Robber
Three police officers, Albert Machona (42), Charles Musiiwa (33) and Tanyaradzwa Mhondiwa (30) were recently arraigned before the Mutare Magistrates Court facing charges of criminal abuse of duty as a public officer.
It is alleged that on 28 February 2024 at around, 7.40 PM, the accused persons who are Police Officers received a call that members of the public in Morningside, Mutare had apprehended Nyasha Foster after he had robbed a certain complainant of US$60 000 at her home.
The accused persons allegedly took Foster to the Police Station where they connived to steal part of the recovered cash.
They then booked Foster as an informant and not as a suspect before allegedly releasing him.
The three police officers allegedly went to Ireland Private Hospital where the complainant who had been robbed was admitted and misrepresented to her that US$26 000 was all the cash that had been recovered.
Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.
Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash
However, the complainant raised the alarm leading to the arrest of the accused persons.
The accused were remanded in custody and were set to appear in court today, 8 March 2024 for their bail ruling.
Foster was re-arrested on robbery charges. He will appear in court on 13 March 2024.
More: Pindula News