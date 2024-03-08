Three Police Officers Arrested For Sharing Loot With Robber

7 minutes ago Fri, 08 Mar 2024 14:30:12 GMT

Three police officers, Albert Machona (42), Charles Musiiwa (33) and Tanyaradzwa Mhondiwa (30) were recently arraigned before the Mutare Magistrates Court facing charges of criminal abuse of duty as a public officer.

It is alleged that on 28 February 2024 at around, 7.40 PM, the accused persons who are Police Officers received a call that members of the public in Morningside, Mutare had apprehended Nyasha Foster after he had robbed a certain complainant of US$60 000 at her home.

The accused persons allegedly took Foster to the Police Station where they connived to steal part of the recovered cash.

