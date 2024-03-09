"Call Me Back" Text Message Results In Death Of Philanderer

On March 2, Zengera was with his wife when she received a please call message on her cellphone. Zengera saw the message and asked his wife who had sent the message. The wife claimed that she did not know the number. She insisted that she had never seen that number on her cellphone. Zengera was not convinced and ordered his wife to call back the number in question. Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash Zimunya did not answer the call. Zengera texted Zimunya pretending to be Natasha and asked him to meet her later that night at her place since there was a funeral in the village and most people would be in attendance. She said her husband would be attending the funeral.

Asst Insp Chinyoka said Zimunya took the bait and went to Zengera’s homestead later that night. He added:

He went to Zengera’s homestead and stood at the kitchen door while chatting with Natasha. Zengera who was hiding nearby pounced on Zimunya and struck him with a piece of wood at the back of his head. Zimunya tried to run away but fell on a rock surface. Zengera pursued him and attacked Zimunya who was lying down. He hit him several times on the back of the head. Zimunya was rescued by a neighbour, Nisson Zireni who heard his distress call. Zimunya later proceeded home and slept on a bench in his kitchen hut since the bedroom keys were with his wife who was attending the funeral.

When Zimunya’s wife returned home the following morning, she found her husband bleeding. Said Asst Insp Chinyoka:

Zimunya’s wife asked him what had happened and he lied that he had fallen on a rock on his way from the funeral. Zimunya’s wife rushed back to the funeral wake to get a vehicle to ferry her husband to the hospital. It was at the hospital where Zimunya confessed that he was assaulted after he was caught with a married woman.

Zimunya later succumbed to the injuries he sustained when he was bashed by Zengera.

His wife advised his brother, Edmore Zimunya who reported the matter at Zimunya Police Base.

Police attended the scene and discovered that the late Zimunya had a deep cut on the back of his head.

Zimunya’s body was conveyed to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem, while Zengera was arrested.

More: Pindula News

