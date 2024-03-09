High Court Reserves Judgement In CCC Factions' Battle For Party Offices

The case was heard on Thursday before Bulawayo High Court Judge, Justice David Mangota, with Tshabangu represented by Nqobani Sithole and Chamisa represented by Obey Shava.

In his founding affidavit that accompanied CCC’s application, Tshabangu said following Chamisa’s resignation, there was an expectation to have been a “smooth handover takeover process” and such were being undertaken.”

He said a group of “unknown people” about 25 to 30, who allegedly made it clear that they were sent by Chamisa, forcibly took control of the office.

However, in his opposing affidavit, Chamisa reiterated that he is not currently part of any political organisation, claiming his image and name have been misappropriated by many people who have no connection to him.

He stated in his affidavit that he had “absolutely” nothing to do with the takeover of the offices.

Chamisa said that if Tshabangu, as the applicant, knew the people who had repainted the CCC party premises, he should sue them.

