Traditional Healer Steals US$7 000, ZAR10 000 From Client
A 51-year-old man employed by Zimsend Bulawayo as a driver, Bongani Matshazi, lost US$7 000 and ZAR10 000 to a traditional healer and then reported a case of robbery to the Police to cover the theft.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) alleges that on 29 February 2024, Matshazi, whose duties include delivering cash to Zimsend money transfer outlets, was instructed to deliver US$7 000 and ZAR10 000 to an outlet in Plumtree.
But before he left Bulawayo for Plumtree, Matshazi went to see his traditional healer, Dr Musa who had previously instructed him to bring money from his workplace for a ritual for him to get promoted.
Matshazi allegedly handed over US$7 000 and ZAR10 000 for the ritual. Musa wrapped the money in a black cloth and performed the ritual.
When Matshazi got home to perform the last part of the ritual he realized that Musa had swapped the money for ZWL$100 notes and paper cuttings.
Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.
Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash
He then reported a case of robbery to the Police to cover the theft. Matshazi claimed he was robbed at Khami Bridge on his way to Plumtree.
However, during investigations, the vehicle tracker revealed that he never stopped at Khami Bridge, instead he had stopped for a considerable time at the location where he met Musa. He had no choice but to come clean to the Police.
Matshazi was arraigned before the Plumtree Magistrates Court facing charges of making a false report to the Police.
He did not waste the court’s time and pleaded guilty to the charge wherein he was sentenced to a fine of US$200 or 5 months imprisonment.
More: Pindula News