Unrepentant Thief Steals Magistrate’s Phone, Caught Shoplifting At A Supermarket

Svosve allegedly took advantage of regional magistrate, Phatekhile Msipa’s absence and stole from her office.

Msipa was in court when Svosve stole the cellphone. Said Kadenha:

Svosve opened the main entrance door which led to the reception and entered the reception area. While inside, Svosve opened another closed door which was not locked and entered into the regional magistrate’s office. He stole a Samsung S10 Plus cellphone which was on the table and went away unnoticed.

Msipa later discovered the offence and reported the matter at Mutare Central Police Station.

It is further alleged that on that same day, Svosve was arrested by security guards at Pick n Pay Supermarket for shoplifting and was brought to Mutare Central Police Station.

Upon detention, Svosve was searched and Msipa’s cellphone was recovered in his socks.

Police officers asked Svosve to unlock the phone but failed and Sergeant Arizona who was on duty became suspicious.

She checked her records and noticed that Magistrate Msipa had made a report of a stolen phone earlier on.

Sergeant Arizona invited Msipa to the police station and she positively identified her stolen phone.

The total value of the stolen phone is US$130 and it was recovered.

Svosve was sentenced to 30 months imprisonment for stealing from the regional magistrate’s office and 20 days imprisonment for shoplifting from TM Supermarket.

The four months that had been suspended earlier on in a case that saw him doing community service were then brought into effect.

He is now serving an effective 34 months and 20 days in jail.

More: Pindula News

