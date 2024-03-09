Zimbabwe Receives US$17.4 Million Grant From Japan For Road Improvement

Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Mthuli Ncube, Japan Ambassador to Zimbabwe Shinichi Yamanaka and JICA chief representative to Zimbabwe, Shigeki Furuta, on Friday, 08 March signed Exchange of Notes and Grant Agreement documents for the project.

The project will be supervised by JICA engineers and implemented by road works teams of the Department of Roads in the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development.

Speaking during the ceremony, Ncube said the implementation of the project will reduce road traffic accidents in the area. He said:

It is important to note that we are gathered here following the successful completion of the first part (Detailed Design) of Phase 2 of the Road Improvement of the Northern Part of the North-South Corridor which has paved the way for the construction of a climbing lane on the road section between Makuti and Hell’s Gate. The area was identified to be hazardous, where several accidents have been occurring due to the sharp curves and steep slopes along the highway. Phase 2 of the Road Improvement of the Northern Part of the North-South Corridor Project will see the construction of climbing lanes and widening of sharp curves which will add to already accrued benefits from Phase 1 of the Project by reducing the number of accidents as it will allow smooth flow of traffic and safe overtaking of slow moving traffic… Once again, I am grateful for this support which amounts to Japanese Yen 2 389 million (approx. US$17.44 million). Furthermore, on behalf of the Government, I would like to acknowledge the following recent developments which have seen the Government of Japan procuring and donating two ambulances towards the end of 2023, which were deployed to Mbire and Guruve districts as part of the prevention of Covid-19 infections among vulnerable women and girls project being implemented in drought-affected districts.

Since 1980, Japan has consistently supported Zimbabwe through economic cooperation. This assistance encompasses loan aid, grant aid, technical cooperation, and food aid.

