Police Block CCC From Holding A Rally In Mkoba North

Note that you did not specify the venue of the intended rally in your notification hence your notification falls short of the information required.

In addition, there is a real threat of violence erupting as a result of clashes between the supporters of the speakers and another group claiming to be from the same organisation as yours who are indicating that the speakers should not continue using the logo of the party which recalled them.

Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash

In the interest of public safety, this office is advising you not to proceed with the rally.

CCC has split into at least three factions since Sengezo Tshabangu, posing as its Interim Secretary General, seized control of the party in October 2022.

Tshabangu has since recalled scores of CCC MPs and Councillors, and he has sought, through the courts, to bar the recalled members from using the CCC logo.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment