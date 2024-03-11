Army Captain Accused Of Robbing Chinese National Of US$60 000 Denied Bail

Machona, Musiiwa and Mhondiwa are stationed at Mutare Central Police Station while Nyasha is attached to 3 Infantry Battalion headquarters in the same town.

Allegations are that on 28 February, at around 7 PM, Yao arrived home by taxi from a business trip in Harare.

She was accompanied by her driver Kalim Mukwamba who left with the taxi as the Chinese national was entering her home in Morningside.

But before she could enter her house, Yao saw an intruder who turned out to be Foster wearing a black mask.

He allegedly assaulted Yao, fracturing her hands before robbing her of a satchel containing the cash.

Yao’s screams attracted neighbours who pursued Foster and recovered the bag which they handed to the three police officers — Machona, Musiiwa and Mhondiwa.

The cops allegedly took Foster to the Police Station where they connived to steal part of the recovered cash.

They then booked Foster as an informant and not as a suspect before allegedly releasing him.

The three police officers allegedly went to Ireland Private Hospital where the complainant who had been robbed was admitted and misrepresented to her that US$26 000 was all the cash that had been recovered.

However, the complainant raised the alarm leading to the arrest of the accused persons.

Foster was re-arrested on robbery charges.

More: Pindula News

