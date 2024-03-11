Call Log Helps Police Arrest Armed Robber

The suspects used a bolt cutter to cut off the burglar bars on the dining room window.

They struck the complainant several times all over the body using a small axe and threatened to shoot him if he failed to comply with their demands.

Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash

The robbers demanded money and other valuables and the complainant complied and surrendered US$1 195.

The gang ransacked the house and loaded the complainant’s property onto their 3-tonne truck.

They also ordered the complainant to surrender 2 Samsung cellphones and the keys to his Ford Ranger vehicle and fled from the scene.

Police recovered the complainant’s vehicle on the same day dumped along Mapinga-Trelawney road.

The small axe which was used to assault the complainant was also recovered in the vehicle.

The Police tracked one of the complainant’s Samsung cellphones through a call log supplied by Econet Wireless, leading to its recovery from McDonald Chaka on 15 January 2024.

Further police investigations led to the recovery of several other items which included two laptops and a generator leading to the arrest of Kamandiyapa.

Kamandiyapa was sentenced to 20 years of which 5 years were suspended.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment