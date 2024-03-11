Harare City Council Bid To Buy Desktops For US$4 000 Each Exposed

6 minutes ago Mon, 11 Mar 2024 10:57:14 GMT

Some Harare City Council officials are accused of pushing for the purchase of 500 desktop computers at US$4 000 each, above the market price of about US$700.

A tender process was reportedly done sometime this year and procurement officials selected a firm that pegged a single desktop between US$3 000 and US$4 000 while dumping offers of lower prices.

Harare town clerk Engineer Hosiah Chisango told The Herald on Sunday that the deal was blocked, while Mayor councillor Jacob Mafume described the deal as “criminal”, saying it will not be allowed.

