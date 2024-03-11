Police Officer Jailed 20 Years For Trafficking 3 Women To Oman
A Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) member, Forward Mashonganyika, and Tendai Muswe who trafficked three women to Oman were on Thursday, 07 March, sentenced to 20 years imprisonment each at the Harare Magistrates’ Court.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said sometime between 02 February and 31 August 2022, Mashonganyika and Muswe acting in cahoots with Mohammed Ali Al Shihhi lured three unsuspecting women via WhatsApp to Oman for forced labour and sexual exploitation.
The accused persons created a WhatsApp group through which they misrepresented to the complainants that they were employment agents recruiting people who wished to work in Dubai.
The women only realised that they had been tricked when they arrived in Oman instead of being taken to Dubai as promised.
They were received by Mohammed Ali Al Shihhi who took away their passports and forced them to work as housemaids.
The women were subjected to sexual exploitation, and domestic servitude and were fed on leftovers. They were also not permitted to go outside the house.
The matter came to light when the complainants managed to report their situation to their families back home. The matter was reported to the Police.
Investigations revealed that Mashonganyika and Muswe received US$74, US$200 and US$500 for the role they played in the trafficking of the three women.
The women were repatriated back to Zimbabwe on 15 August 2022 following intervention by the Government of Zimbabwe.
