Police Officer Jailed 20 Years For Trafficking 3 Women To Oman

The women only realised that they had been tricked when they arrived in Oman instead of being taken to Dubai as promised.

They were received by Mohammed Ali Al Shihhi who took away their passports and forced them to work as housemaids.

Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash

The women were subjected to sexual exploitation, and domestic servitude and were fed on leftovers. They were also not permitted to go outside the house.

The matter came to light when the complainants managed to report their situation to their families back home. The matter was reported to the Police.

Investigations revealed that Mashonganyika and Muswe received US$74, US$200 and US$500 for the role they played in the trafficking of the three women.

The women were repatriated back to Zimbabwe on 15 August 2022 following intervention by the Government of Zimbabwe.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment