"Revised Schools Curriculum To Promote More Hands-on Approach To Education"
The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education says the motive behind introducing the school-based projects of practical applications framework is to promote a more hands-on approach to education.
Last month, the Cabinet approved a framework to overhaul the education curriculum including scrapping the continuous assessment learning activities (CALAs).
Speaking in an interview with The Sunday Mail, the director of communications and advocacy in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, said that the revised curriculum entails the assessment of learners right through the learning process and not only after the learning process. Said Ndoro:
The motive behind implementing school-based projects of practical applications is to enhance schoolchildren’s learning experiences and promote a more hands-on approach to education.
Such projects often aim to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world applications by providing learners with opportunities to apply their knowledge and skills in practical settings.
School-based projects of practical applications can foster critical thinking, problem solving and creativity among learners.
They can also promote collaboration, communication and teamwork, as learners often need to work together to complete these projects.
Additionally, practical application projects can help learners develop practical skills relevant to their future careers or areas of interest.
The principal rationale behind school-based continuous assessment (SBCA) is to enhance quality education by ensuring that learners do not wait until the end of the learning programme or certificate examinations to exert study effort.
It is designed to sustain quality learning throughout the learning period. The SBCA ensures that learners work consistently…
It is a system of using different test modes such as class tests; class exercises; individual, pair or group tasks; portfolios; rubrics; homework; projects; and other assessment procedures to measure what learners have achieved throughout a teaching/learning process.
Broadly, the SBCA is simply all forms/modes of assessment that can be undertaken internally by any school-level actor (learner, teacher and school head).
Ndoro said following the Cabinet’s approval of the revised curriculum, the next step is that the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Torerayi Moyo, will come up with an implementation plan committee that will look at the nitty-gritty of the rollout of the heritage-based curriculum.
More: Pindula News