Academic Qualifications Obtained From Russia Now Recognised In Zimbabwe

If you graduate here (in Russia), at home it is an automatic recognition. If you come from Zimbabwe with a Zimbabwean qualification and enter the education system here without question, the only difference is that when you come here you might need to learn the Russian language.

Someone who graduates from here can automatically go into our systems. In the past it was not like that, we signed that agreement two years ago, so a person had to be re-evaluated before a person had to be evaluated in Zimbabwe. But we have made that breakthrough.

Murwira visited Sochi University, and Sirius University and also engaged with the Science and Higher Education Minister of the Russian Federation to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

