Academic Qualifications Obtained From Russia Now Recognised In Zimbabwe
Zimbabweans who study in Russia can now start their careers locally without doing the conversion of degree programmes.
This was said by the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Minister, Amon Murwira following his participation at the World Youth Festival (WYF) that ran from March 1 to 7 in Sochi, Russia. Murwira said (via Chronicle):
We signed an agreement in mutual recognition of qualification, which means our education system has been made interoperable.Feedback
If you graduate here (in Russia), at home it is an automatic recognition. If you come from Zimbabwe with a Zimbabwean qualification and enter the education system here without question, the only difference is that when you come here you might need to learn the Russian language.
Someone who graduates from here can automatically go into our systems. In the past it was not like that, we signed that agreement two years ago, so a person had to be re-evaluated before a person had to be evaluated in Zimbabwe. But we have made that breakthrough.
Murwira visited Sochi University, and Sirius University and also engaged with the Science and Higher Education Minister of the Russian Federation to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.
More: Pindula News
