Local Universities Shut Doors On Children Of War Veterans
Local universities are reportedly refusing to enrol the children of the veterans of Zimbabwe’s armed liberation struggle because the government is failing to pay fees on time.
Speaking to The NewsHawks, Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association (ZNLWVA) publicity and information secretary, Edward Dube said university tuition for the children of war veterans has not been paid for the past two semesters. Said Dube:
Students have been greatly affected. Institutions like the University of Zimbabwe have been having challenges enrolling the children of war veterans.Feedback
While the university has now started enrolling, accommodation remains a great challenge. Other institutions like Great Zimbabwe University are refusing to enrol.
Despite working closely with the ruling ZANU PF party during election campaigns, war veterans have constantly been at loggerheads with the government over their welfare.
Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.
Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash
The war veterans are entitled by law to pension, basic healthcare and education, according to the Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Act (Chapter 17:12) of 2020.
However, the ex-combatants have not been spared the economic hardships being experienced by the majority of Zimbabweans.
More: Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals