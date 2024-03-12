Local Universities Shut Doors On Children Of War Veterans

While the university has now started enrolling, accommodation remains a great challenge. Other institutions like Great Zimbabwe University are refusing to enrol.

Despite working closely with the ruling ZANU PF party during election campaigns, war veterans have constantly been at loggerheads with the government over their welfare.

The war veterans are entitled by law to pension, basic healthcare and education, according to the Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Act (Chapter 17:12) of 2020.

However, the ex-combatants have not been spared the economic hardships being experienced by the majority of Zimbabweans.

More: Pindula News

