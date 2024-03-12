Victoria Falls Man Sells Residential Stand Twice

4 minutes ago Tue, 12 Mar 2024 15:13:55 GMT

A 46-year-old man from Victoria Falls has been found guilty of fraud by a Victoria Falls Magistrate after he sold a residential stand twice.

Controller Daka was sentenced to 36 months imprisonment of which 8 months was suspended for 5 years on condition of good behavior.

The court also suspended 16 months imprisonment on the condition that Daka completes 560 hours of community service.

Feedback