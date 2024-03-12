Victoria Falls Man Sells Residential Stand Twice
A 46-year-old man from Victoria Falls has been found guilty of fraud by a Victoria Falls Magistrate after he sold a residential stand twice.
Controller Daka was sentenced to 36 months imprisonment of which 8 months was suspended for 5 years on condition of good behavior.
The court also suspended 16 months imprisonment on the condition that Daka completes 560 hours of community service.
A further 12 months imprisonment was suspended on condition that he restitute the complainant the sum of US$3 000 by 02 April 2024.
Prosecutors proved in court that on 11 February 2024 at Monde Village, Victoria Falls, Daka intentionally made a misrepresentation to one Munashe Chizhou that he was selling his residential stand. Chizhou paid the full price for the stand.
However, on 03 March 2024, when Chizhou contacted the village head for a change of ownership, he was informed that the stand had been sold to one Wellington Muzhuzha sometime in January 2024.
Chizhou reported the matter to the Police leading to Daka’s arrest. The total value prejudiced was US$3 000 and nothing was recovered.
More: Pindula News