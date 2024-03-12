Pindula|Search Pindula
Witchdoctor Robbed Of R3 000 By Robbers Disguised As Patients

5 minutes agoTue, 12 Mar 2024 11:59:07 GMT
Two armed robbers attacked a traditional healer after they posed as patients who needed spiritual services, getting away with R3 000.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Jerry Wonder Siziba (28) and Cohen Muleya (whose age was not given) were arraigned at the Beitbridge Magistrates’ Court facing two counts of robbery. The NPA said:

It was the State’s case that on the 11th of January 2024, the accused persons pounced on the complainant, a traditional healer who was in the company of her male relative, pretending to be seeking spiritual healing services.

They demanded cash from the complainant and assaulted her all over the body. One of the accused persons pointed a gun at the complainant whereupon surrendered ZAR3 000.

The robbers then took a cellphone belonging to the witch doctor’s relative and fled the scene when they noticed a neighbour approaching the homestead. Said the NPA:

The following day, the complainants who were making a follow-up on the accused persons positively identified Siziba at Mutetengwe Business Centre and reported him to the police, leading to his arrest.

A spot search on Siziba led to the recovery of the complainant’s Mobicel phone from his pocket. He implicated the second accused person.

Siziba was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment while Muleya was acquitted.

More: Pindula News

