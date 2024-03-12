Witchdoctor Robbed Of R3 000 By Robbers Disguised As Patients

They demanded cash from the complainant and assaulted her all over the body. One of the accused persons pointed a gun at the complainant whereupon surrendered ZAR3 000.

The robbers then took a cellphone belonging to the witch doctor’s relative and fled the scene when they noticed a neighbour approaching the homestead. Said the NPA:

Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash

The following day, the complainants who were making a follow-up on the accused persons positively identified Siziba at Mutetengwe Business Centre and reported him to the police, leading to his arrest. A spot search on Siziba led to the recovery of the complainant’s Mobicel phone from his pocket. He implicated the second accused person.

Siziba was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment while Muleya was acquitted.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment