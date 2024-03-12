Zimbabwean Authorities Remove 7 Foreign Universities From Accredited List

In light of this development, we strongly urge the public to verify the accreditation status of foreign universities before considering enrollment for themselves or their children. Studying at an unaccredited institution may result in financial loss and have serious implications for one’s academic qualifications and career prospects.

In an earlier statement last week, ZIMCHE said it did not recognise all degrees offered in Zimbabwe by International Institute of Philanthropy (IIP), which it said had not complied with local regulations.

ZIMCHE is responsible for the accreditation and registration of all higher education institutions and programmes in Zimbabwe and also ensures that these institutions and programs meet national standards for quality assurance and education.

More: Pindula News

