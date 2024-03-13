Manchester City Supporter From Zhombe Kills Elder Brother In Clash Over Liverpool Match

15 minutes ago Wed, 13 Mar 2024 07:32:04 GMT

A 22-year-old man from Zhombe in Midlands Province is on the run after allegedly killing his brother during a row over an English Premier League match on Sunday.

Police say the suspect, Peter Mhike, of Hotera Village in Zhombe, murdered his 26-year-old brother Edmore Mhike during a quarrel about which was the dominant team between Liverpool and Manchester City when the two rivals clashed at Anfield on Sunday.

The match ended 1-1 after Argentine midfielder Alexis Mac Allister equalised from the penalty spot. Manchester City had taken the lead through John Stones.

Feedback