Manchester City Supporter From Zhombe Kills Elder Brother In Clash Over Liverpool Match
A 22-year-old man from Zhombe in Midlands Province is on the run after allegedly killing his brother during a row over an English Premier League match on Sunday.
Police say the suspect, Peter Mhike, of Hotera Village in Zhombe, murdered his 26-year-old brother Edmore Mhike during a quarrel about which was the dominant team between Liverpool and Manchester City when the two rivals clashed at Anfield on Sunday.
The match ended 1-1 after Argentine midfielder Alexis Mac Allister equalised from the penalty spot. Manchester City had taken the lead through John Stones.
Peter allegedly struck Edmore with a wooden bench and then finished him off with a stone after he tried to stop him from assaulting another man.
The incident took place at around 7 PM at Nganunu Bar in Zhombe on Sunday, shortly after the two teams drew 1-1 at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool.
According to an internal police memo of the incident seen by ZimLive, Peter Mhike had a “misunderstanding with 29-year-old Joakim Moyo of Mashavave Village… as he was disputing that Liverpool had the upper hand to win the game.”
Peter Mhike, who is a Manchester City supporter, started throwing stones at Joakim Moyo. The now-deceased Edmore Mhike rebuked and restrained his young brother from assaulting Moyo. This did not go well with the accused person who then turned on his brother.
Peter picked up a wooden bench and hit his elder brother. He then picked up a stone and struck the now-deceased on his head and he died on the spot.
Peter fled from the scene and police were yet to arrest him on Tuesday.
More: Pindula News