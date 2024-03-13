Speeding Toyota Fortuner Ploughs Into Schoolchildren; 3 Killed, 1 Injured
Three schoolchildren died whilst another learner was injured when a Toyota Fortuner vehicle veered off the road to the left and knocked them down in Penhalonga around 3 PM on Tuesday, 12 March.
The boys were on their way home from school.
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi on Wednesday said the pupils were crossing the road at the 2-kilometre peg along Christmas Pass-Shamu Road when they were hit.
In a statement, Asst Comm Nyathi said the victims were identified by their next of kin as follows: Blessing Chisaria (09) of Grange, Toronto (Chirochangu Plot); Silvian Maponde (13) of Grange, Toronto (Chirochangu Plot); and Strive Maponde (07) of Grange, Toronto (Chirochangu Plot). He added:
The bodies of the victims were taken to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital mortuary for post-mortem whilst the injured pupil is admitted at the same hospital.
Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that motorists should be alert and observe stipulated speed limits to safeguard lives.
Above all, drivers are implored to abide by the road rules and regulations in order to curb road accidents.
According to The Manica Post, Blessing Chisari was a Grade Two pupil at Beaule Primary, Silvyn Maponde was a Grade Six pupil at St Augustine’s Primary and his sibling Strive Maponde was in Grade Two.
