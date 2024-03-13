Speeding Toyota Fortuner Ploughs Into Schoolchildren; 3 Killed, 1 Injured

4 minutes ago Wed, 13 Mar 2024 13:50:34 GMT

Three schoolchildren died whilst another learner was injured when a Toyota Fortuner vehicle veered off the road to the left and knocked them down in Penhalonga around 3 PM on Tuesday, 12 March.

The boys were on their way home from school.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi on Wednesday said the pupils were crossing the road at the 2-kilometre peg along Christmas Pass-Shamu Road when they were hit.

