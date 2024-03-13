Three VID Examiners Arrested For Corruption

5 minutes ago Wed, 13 Mar 2024 07:55:42 GMT

Three Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) officials have been dragged before the Chinhoyi Magistrates’ Court facing charges of criminal abuse of office.

Gerald Chitete, Silas Mabaso Zamba and Daniel Mhlanga were remanded to 27 March 2024 on US$200 bail each.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), on 02 February this year, the three men were charged with the duty of examining student drivers through yard and road tests.

