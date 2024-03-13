Pindula|Search Pindula
Three VID Examiners Arrested For Corruption

5 minutes agoWed, 13 Mar 2024 07:55:42 GMT
Three Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) officials have been dragged before the Chinhoyi Magistrates’ Court facing charges of criminal abuse of office.

Gerald Chitete, Silas Mabaso Zamba and Daniel Mhlanga were remanded to 27 March 2024 on US$200 bail each.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), on 02 February this year, the three men were charged with the duty of examining student drivers through yard and road tests.

It is alleged that the trio extended undue favour to an applicant learner driver Linda Rwauya by giving her a class 4 driver’s license when she had not gone through the required testing procedure thereby, acting contrary to their duties as public officials.

The matter came to light when a whistleblower alerted the authorities and investigations led to the accused persons’ arrest.

