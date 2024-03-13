Two Female Police Officers Receive a Bribe Inside A Court Building

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Chitombo advised the police officers that she only had US$32.

They told her that they had already made an arrangement with her father and he had promised to give them US$50.

When Chitombo was given US$50 by her father, the police officers took her to the ladies’ toilets on the court premises where she handed over US$80 as bribe money.

After the transaction, the police officers escorted her to court where she was remanded in custody as the Prosecutor opposed bail.

The matter came to light when Chitombo was denied bail and she reported the issue to the prison officers who then alerted the police.

Mapako and Hove will appear before a magistrate on 19 March for trial.

