Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
HomeFootball

Highlanders CEO, Ronald Moyo, To Leave Club

6 minutes agoThu, 14 Mar 2024 09:34:44 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Highlanders CEO, Ronald Moyo, To Leave Club

Highlanders chief executive officer Ronald Roland Moyo is leaving the club at the end of this month.

In a statement issued this Thursday, 14 March, the Bosso executive committee said Moyo has decided not to renew his contract which expires on 31 March.

The Highlanders Football Club’s Executive Committee takes this opportunity to convey to its members, supporters and all stakeholders that the club’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mr. Ronald Roland Moyo has elected not to renew his contract at its expiration due on the 31st of March 2024.

Bosso thanked Moyo “for the commitment that [he] exhibited during his tenure firstly as the Media Officer and presently in the role of (CEO).”

Moyo joined Highlanders Football Club as the communications and media officer. His role involved shaping the club’s narrative and connecting with fans and stakeholders.

Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.

Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash

In October 2021, Moyo was appointed as the acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Highlanders Football Club. This role came after Nhlanhla Bahlangene Dube took a leave from the position.

A mere three months later, on 22 March 2022, Moyo achieved a remarkable milestone. He was appointed as the substantive Highlanders CEO, becoming the youngest person in the country to hold this esteemed position.

More: Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Highlanders

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback