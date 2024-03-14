Highlanders CEO, Ronald Moyo, To Leave Club

Bosso thanked Moyo “for the commitment that [he] exhibited during his tenure firstly as the Media Officer and presently in the role of (CEO).”

Moyo joined Highlanders Football Club as the communications and media officer. His role involved shaping the club’s narrative and connecting with fans and stakeholders.

In October 2021, Moyo was appointed as the acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Highlanders Football Club. This role came after Nhlanhla Bahlangene Dube took a leave from the position.

A mere three months later, on 22 March 2022, Moyo achieved a remarkable milestone. He was appointed as the substantive Highlanders CEO, becoming the youngest person in the country to hold this esteemed position.

