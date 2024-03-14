Highlanders CEO, Ronald Moyo, To Leave Club
Highlanders chief executive officer Ronald Roland Moyo is leaving the club at the end of this month.
In a statement issued this Thursday, 14 March, the Bosso executive committee said Moyo has decided not to renew his contract which expires on 31 March.
The Highlanders Football Club’s Executive Committee takes this opportunity to convey to its members, supporters and all stakeholders that the club’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mr. Ronald Roland Moyo has elected not to renew his contract at its expiration due on the 31st of March 2024.Feedback
Bosso thanked Moyo “for the commitment that [he] exhibited during his tenure firstly as the Media Officer and presently in the role of (CEO).”
Moyo joined Highlanders Football Club as the communications and media officer. His role involved shaping the club’s narrative and connecting with fans and stakeholders.
In October 2021, Moyo was appointed as the acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Highlanders Football Club. This role came after Nhlanhla Bahlangene Dube took a leave from the position.
A mere three months later, on 22 March 2022, Moyo achieved a remarkable milestone. He was appointed as the substantive Highlanders CEO, becoming the youngest person in the country to hold this esteemed position.
More: Pindula News
