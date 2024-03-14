ZANU PF Warns Members Over Unauthorised Communication

The Party notes with concern that certain party officials and members have taken to releasing Statements on behalf of the party on major issues without prior consultation or authorisation. Recently, the press was awash with comments made by the P.C. for Harare Province on prospective By-Election candidates, primary election dates and the re-structuring exercise without the authority of the National Department of the Commissariat. This is a pre-emption of Party decisions and is unacceptable. Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



Other examples obtain, notably, the commenting by party officials on the new sanctions regime by the United States of America. This was done without consultation nor authorization and it led to a garbled message which was corrected when our President and First Secretary, His Excellency, President E. D. Mnangagwa made a statement regarding the matter thereof.

Bimha said while the party appreciate the revolutionary zeal of its members to defend and represent the party, they must maintain discipline in their conduct.

He said party members should recognize that the Department of Information and Publicity, along with Heads of Departments, are the authorized spokespersons on policy issues and decisions. Said Bimha:

Whilst we acknowledge the revolutionary zeal to defend and represent the party we, however, urge discipline in our conduct. Party members are reminded that the Department of Information and Publicity and, or Heads of Departments are the officially mandated people to speak on behalf of the Party on Policy Issues and the decisions thereof. Members are hereby warned against assuming roles that are ultra vires their mandate and limits of discretion.

Bimha said to prevent unnecessary confusion, party members should seek guidance and adhere to party protocol when faced with uncertainties or issues of interest.

