ZIMSEC Announces Interbank Rate For 2024 June Exams Registration
The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) has announced the interbank rate that shall apply when making payments for candidates registering for the 2024 June Ordinary and Advanced level Examination Fees in Zimbabwe dollars.
ZIMSEC pegged examination registration fees in United States dollars but the fees are accepted in the currency which the parents/ guardians are comfortable with.
Parents who wish to make payments in USD or Rands can do so until the registration closing dates but those who would like to make payments in ZWL will use the rate announced by the examinations management body. ZIMSEC said:
Parents/ Guardians who wish to pay registration fees in Zimbabwe Dollar (ZWL) are able to do so during the window of 13 March to 20 March 2024.
The interbank rate of 13 March 2024 will be used during this period to ensure that all candidates pay a uniform registration fee.
Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.
Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash
The exchange rate to be applied for payments is ZWL17 558 to 1 USD.
ZIMSEC reminded stakeholders that payments for the examination fees should not be paid directly into ZIMSEC accounts by individual parents.
Candidates/ Parents have been advised to make payments to the school or centre of registration for forward remission to ZIMSEC.
O’ Level examination fees are US$24 per subject. But there is a US$13 per subject subsidy from Government for public schools, local authority and not-for-profit mission schools, so parents just have to find the US$11.
The A’ Level fee is US$48 a subject, but the Government will pay a subsidy of US$26 a subject for those children at public, local authority and not-for-profit mission schools, so parents and guardians will pay US$22 per subject.
Children at private schools, colleges and private missions pay the full amount.
More: Pindula News