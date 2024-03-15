Madzibaba Ishmael Says His Only Crime Is Taking Good Care Of 120 Families
Ishmael Chokurongerwa, a self-styled prophet and leader of Johane Masowe (Gore Jena Penyeranyika), who was arrested earlier this week, claims that his sole “crime” is caring for approximately 120 families residing at Plot 6, Lily Farm, in Nyabira, reported H-Metro.
During his bail application before Norton resident magistrate Christine Nyandoro on March 14, Chokurongerwa asserted that he has led a violence-free life since his 2014 conviction and is currently recovering from food poisoning that occurred in September last year.
The charges against him include contravention of Section 3 (1) and (2) of the Burial and Cremation Act 5:03 and Section 7(1) and (5) of the Children’s Act 5:06.
His co-accused individuals, including Takavengwa Gwenzi, Siribiniyo Chikunire, Wonder Kabaya, Devlodge Katsande, Zebediah Sigudu, Aaron Chokurongerwa, and Shingirai Ngavafume, are all members of his sect.
Allegations state that in November 2023, Madzibaba Ishmael and his accomplices conducted burials for Hazel Chikunhire and Winlet Kabaya without proper burial orders, violating the law.
Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.
Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash
Additionally, the State contends that since 2019, Madzibaba Ishmael and others neglected and exposed their children to various ailments, causing significant harm to their health.
The investigating officer, Denote Muchichwa, opposed bail, citing concerns about witness interference and potential harm to their children if bail is granted.
Muchichwa expressed concern about the disturbing state in which they discovered the children.
These young ones were being deprived of their fundamental rights to education and adequate healthcare due to their parents’ beliefs.
The accused individuals are scheduled to appear in court again on March 19 for the bail ruling.
More: Pindula News