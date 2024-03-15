Madzibaba Ishmael Says His Only Crime Is Taking Good Care Of 120 Families

His co-accused individuals, including Takavengwa Gwenzi, Siribiniyo Chikunire, Wonder Kabaya, Devlodge Katsande, Zebediah Sigudu, Aaron Chokurongerwa, and Shingirai Ngavafume, are all members of his sect.

Allegations state that in November 2023, Madzibaba Ishmael and his accomplices conducted burials for Hazel Chikunhire and Winlet Kabaya without proper burial orders, violating the law.

Additionally, the State contends that since 2019, Madzibaba Ishmael and others neglected and exposed their children to various ailments, causing significant harm to their health.

The investigating officer, Denote Muchichwa, opposed bail, citing concerns about witness interference and potential harm to their children if bail is granted.

Muchichwa expressed concern about the disturbing state in which they discovered the children.

These young ones were being deprived of their fundamental rights to education and adequate healthcare due to their parents’ beliefs.

The accused individuals are scheduled to appear in court again on March 19 for the bail ruling.

More: Pindula News

