Passion Java, Mike Chimombe Allegedly Unleash Thugs On Harare Businessman
Controversial cleric Passion Java and businessman Mike Chimombe have come under scrutiny after a Harare businessman filed a police report accusing them of attacking him at Rainbow Towers on Wednesday night.
According to ZimLive, Andrew Manongore reported the incident to Harare Central police station under IR 030777.
The allegations suggest that Java and Chimombe hired a group of thugs to assault Manongore.
Chimombe allegedly brandished a gun during the altercation. The incident reportedly captured on CCTV, resulted in Manongore being attacked and robbed of US$18,000.
Java’s apparent animosity towards the businessman, stemming from socialite Hillary Makaya’s association with him, adds complexity to the situation.
Meanwhile, Chimombe was allegedly provoked when Manongore labelled him as financially destitute.
Manongore sought refuge in a restroom before being taken to the hospital for treatment, along with his guards.
More: Pindula News