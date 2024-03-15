Passion Java, Mike Chimombe Allegedly Unleash Thugs On Harare Businessman

6 minutes ago Fri, 15 Mar 2024 08:35:10 GMT

Controversial cleric Passion Java and businessman Mike Chimombe have come under scrutiny after a Harare businessman filed a police report accusing them of attacking him at Rainbow Towers on Wednesday night.

According to ZimLive, Andrew Manongore reported the incident to Harare Central police station under IR 030777.

The allegations suggest that Java and Chimombe hired a group of thugs to assault Manongore.

