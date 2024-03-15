Sniper Storm Begs Wicknell Chivayo For A Car

Nemashoko enyu ndotiwo “kana muchikwanisa muine zvamuchaita pamberi mundi rangarirewo” 🙏🙏🙏

Basa ndenge ndichibata hangu over the years ndichifamba nawo musangano we Zanu PF from as early as I can remember during my music career.

From National Galas, Rallies, Songs and jingles for events and various MPs and in support of the Zanu PF party and The President himself during every election and I am still steadfast up to now. Ndiri mwana wemusangano akakwana uye anotumika.

Mukati imomo mune maComrades, anopupura nebasa randabata over the years tisingataure hedu mazita.

Kunyarara kuremekedza process asi ndatoonawo ipapa kuti pamwe pacho mwana asingacheme anofira mumbereko. Kunyarara kunokwadzisa.

Those who have received cars from Chivayo include Seh Calaz (Tawanda Mumanyi), DJ Fantan (Arnold Kamudyariwa), Jah Prayzah (Mukudzei Mukombe), Sandra Ndebele, Suluman Chimbetu, and Alick Macheso.

Meanwhile, Chivayo was recently embroiled in a public controversy with Madzibaba Nicholas Zakaria, the legendary Sungura musician.

A video surfaced online showing Zakaria conversing with another individual at a mechanic shop while his car underwent repairs.

The individual, seemingly a fan, inquired about Zakaria’s car. Zakaria explained that he had been using the same car for years, which had become old and prone to breakdowns.

Despite the fan’s suggestion that a music legend like Zakaria deserved a better car for shows or church, there was no mention of Wicknell Chivayo in the conversation, nor any request for a car from him.

However, Chivayo took offence to the video, interpreting it as a demand for a car from him. He publicly criticised Zakaria, accusing him of seeking a car gift.

In response to Chivayo’s outburst, Zakaria clarified that the video was merely an advertisement for the mechanic’s business and expressed no intention to tell Chivayo how to spend his money.

