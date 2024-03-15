Tragedy Strikes: Couple Loses All Children in Alcohol-Related Car Accident

The siblings, Silvian and Strive Maponde, and another learner, died on the spot.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the accident. Additionally, a fourth victim sustained injuries and was admitted to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital. Fortunately, he was discharged the following day.

In a statement, ZRP national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi identified the deceased as Blessing Chasarira (nine), Silvian Maponde (13) and Strive Maponde (nine), all of Chirochangu Plot, Toronto. He said:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms a road traffic accident in which three learners were killed, while another learner was injured when a Toyota Fortuner vehicle veered off the road to the left and knocked down the learners who were crossing the road at the 2km peg along Christmas Pass-Shamu Road on March 12, 2023, at around 3 PM. The victims were identified by their next of kin as Blessing Chasarira, Silvian Maponde and Strive Maponde. The bodies of the victims were taken to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital for post-mortem, while the injured learner was admitted at the same hospital.

Acting spokesperson for the ZRP in Manicaland Province, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka said the driver of the vehicle, John Dumbura, was being charged with culpable homicide.

Silvian Maponde was in Grade Six at Little St Augustine’s Primary School, while his sibling, Strive was in Grade Two at the same school. Chisarira was in Grade Two at Beaule Primary School.

According to witnesses who spoke to The Manica Post, the driver of the vehicle was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and driving at high speed.

It is believed that Dumbura lost control of the speeding vehicle, leading to the tragic outcome.

Gift Maponde, a resident, faced unimaginable grief as his only two children had just disembarked from a kombi and were only a few meters away from their home. He said:

My children, Silvian and Strive were hit by the car and died on the spot. They are gone. They had just disembarked from a kombi on their way home. Even though I arrived a few moments after the accident, I saw the driver; he was visibly drunk. It happened around 3 pm since I had come from where I am employed as a security guard. This is so devastating. I cannot believe that I no longer have any children. They were all taken in the blink of an eye. This is so difficult to comprehend and adapt to. I am in extreme pain, and whoever did this must pay for his sins.

Primrose Masiiyiwa, who said she witnessed the accident unfolding, said:

I was coming from fetching water and saw these kids checking both sides of the road before crossing. Everything happened so fast and the next thing I heard was a loud crashing sound. When I rushed to check what had happened. I realised that the kids had been knocked down by the car and were lying in a bush by the roadside.

Asst Comm Nyathi urged motorists to be alert and observe stipulated speed limits to safeguard lives and to abide by the road rules and regulations to curb road accidents.

