VID Chitungwiza Official Arrested For Extortion

The VID official disembarked from their Mazda BT50 double-cab (registration number VED 0144) and ordered Nhatiso to pay a $20 “fine” without specifying the alleged offence.

He allegedly warned Nhatiso that failure to pay the US$20 would result in the impoundment of their vehicle, which would then be taken to the VID depot.

Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash

If impounded, CODIECARE would need to cough up a hefty US$500 for its release.

Southern Africa Regional Anti-Corruption Organisation (SARACO) members had received a tip-off about the VID officers’ extortion practices.

Four SARACO members, aboard a Honda Fit, discreetly observed the unfolding drama from a few meters away.

Their investigation revealed that the VID officers were operating without the company of Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers, which is highly irregular.

Once the VID officials departed, the SARACO team engaged the CODIECARE employees.

The crew contemplated filing a police report to reclaim their money. They reported the incident to the Makoni Police Station, accompanied by SARACO members.

Assistant Inspector Sande from ZRP Makoni and Constable Ncube, the CODIECARE employees and SARACO members visited the VID Chitungwiza Depot.

There, they engaged Thabani Waniwa, the senior vehicle inspector at VID, who promptly summoned the two officials.

The alleged extortionist allegedly confessed to extorting the CODIECARE crew and humbly sought forgiveness.

But the wheels of justice were already in motion. The official found himself at Makoni Police Station, detained and awaiting his fate.

He was slated to appear before the Chitungwiza Magistrate Court on Friday, 15 March.

Meanwhile, his colleague remained unscathed — innocent of any involvement in the extortion saga.

When contacted for comment, the ZRP spokesperson in Harare Province Inspector Luckmore Chakanza said he was still to get details about the arrest.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment