9 Dead As Two Buses Collide In Beitbridge
In a tragic incident on Saturday morning, nine (9) lives were lost when two buses collided approximately 12 kilometres outside Beitbridge town, near the Tshamunanga area.
According to witness accounts, the tragic incident unfolded around 3:00 AM when one of the buses struck a donkey on the road, causing it to veer into the oncoming traffic lane.
Reports suggest that the City Bus was en route to Harare, while the Blue Circle Bus was travelling from Kadoma to Beitbridge.
Beitbridge West legislator Thusani Ndou (ZANU PF) who visited the injured on Saturday morning at the Beitbridge District hospital said 11 people were killed in the accident. He said (via The Herald):
We are yet to get a full report from health officials and the police but preliminary information we have is that 11 people were confirmed dead from that accident.
Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.
Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash
Over 30 who were injured are being attended to at the hospital. I want to express my condolences to those who lost their relatives and also wish the injured a speedy recovery.
In a statement later on Saturday, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), however, said the accident claimed the lives of 09 people. ZRP said:
In [a] fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 16/03/24 at around 0100 hours at the 267-kilometre peg along Masvingo-Beitbridge Road, nine people were killed whilst 39 others were injured when a Blue Circle bus and City bus were involved in a head-on collision. The bodies of the victims were taken to Beitbridge District General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital.
Stray animals, such as donkeys or cattle, which suddenly appear on the road, have led to accidents in the past.
Excessive speeds, inattention, misjudgment, and distraction due to fatigue also contribute to accidents bus accidents in Zimbabwe.
More: Pindula News