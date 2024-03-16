9 Dead As Two Buses Collide In Beitbridge

Beitbridge West legislator Thusani Ndou (ZANU PF) who visited the injured on Saturday morning at the Beitbridge District hospital said 11 people were killed in the accident. He said (via The Herald):

We are yet to get a full report from health officials and the police but preliminary information we have is that 11 people were confirmed dead from that accident.



Over 30 who were injured are being attended to at the hospital. I want to express my condolences to those who lost their relatives and also wish the injured a speedy recovery.

In a statement later on Saturday, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), however, said the accident claimed the lives of 09 people. ZRP said:

In [a] fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 16/03/24 at around 0100 hours at the 267-kilometre peg along Masvingo-Beitbridge Road, nine people were killed whilst 39 others were injured when a Blue Circle bus and City bus were involved in a head-on collision. The bodies of the victims were taken to Beitbridge District General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital.

Stray animals, such as donkeys or cattle, which suddenly appear on the road, have led to accidents in the past.

Excessive speeds, inattention, misjudgment, and distraction due to fatigue also contribute to accidents bus accidents in Zimbabwe.

