Accident Claims Five Lives On Harare-Bulawayo Road

3 minutes ago Sat, 16 Mar 2024 20:03:23 GMT

In a heart-wrenching incident, five passengers lost their lives in a fatal road traffic accident along the Harare-Bulawayo Road.

The collision occurred at the 191-kilometre peg, involving a Homan Sino truck and a Toyota Aqua vehicle. The accident took place around 3 PM on Friday, March 15.

The victims’ identities, confirmed by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, are as follows:

