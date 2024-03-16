Pindula|Search Pindula
Accident Claims Five Lives On Harare-Bulawayo Road

3 minutes agoSat, 16 Mar 2024 20:03:23 GMT
In a heart-wrenching incident, five passengers lost their lives in a fatal road traffic accident along the Harare-Bulawayo Road.

The collision occurred at the 191-kilometre peg, involving a Homan Sino truck and a Toyota Aqua vehicle. The accident took place around 3 PM on Friday, March 15.

The victims’ identities, confirmed by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, are as follows:

1. Tsungirirai Joe (57), a female adult from Garden Compound, Munyati, Kwekwe

2. Mitchel Maticha (22), a female adult from Kwekwe

3. Stabile Nothando Moyo (33), a female adult from Exeter Fitchlea, Kwekwe

4. Everjoice Ngwenya (38), a female adult from Eastend, Munyati Compound, Kwekwe

5. Lesley Mugwidi (29), from Mbizo, Kwekwe.

More: Pindula News

