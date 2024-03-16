Accident Claims Five Lives On Harare-Bulawayo Road
In a heart-wrenching incident, five passengers lost their lives in a fatal road traffic accident along the Harare-Bulawayo Road.
The collision occurred at the 191-kilometre peg, involving a Homan Sino truck and a Toyota Aqua vehicle. The accident took place around 3 PM on Friday, March 15.
The victims’ identities, confirmed by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, are as follows:
1. Tsungirirai Joe (57), a female adult from Garden Compound, Munyati, Kwekwe
2. Mitchel Maticha (22), a female adult from Kwekwe
Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.
Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash
3. Stabile Nothando Moyo (33), a female adult from Exeter Fitchlea, Kwekwe
4. Everjoice Ngwenya (38), a female adult from Eastend, Munyati Compound, Kwekwe
5. Lesley Mugwidi (29), from Mbizo, Kwekwe.
More: Pindula News