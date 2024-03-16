Pindula|Search Pindula
Exciting Fixtures Await In 2024 Premier Soccer League Matchday Two

7 minutes agoSat, 16 Mar 2024 08:24:35 GMT
The 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday Two is set to kick off this weekend, and the clash between Ngezi Platinum Stars and FC Platinum takes centre stage.

Adding to the intrigue, the ZIFA Normalisation Committee has made interesting coaching appointments.

Norman Mapeza, the coach of FC Platinum, will serve as the Warriors’ interim head coach, while Takesure Chiragwi, the gaffer of Ngezi Platinum Stars, will be his assistant during the Warriors’ friendly matches in March.

In other fixtures, early pacesetters Simba Bhora will play their first PSL match at their home ground, Wadzanai Stadium in Shamva, against Greenfuel.

Additionally, Dynamos and Hwange are scheduled for a showdown in Bulawayo.

Below is the PSL fixtures lineup for Matchday Two:

Saturday 16th March 2024

Simba Bhora FC vs Greenfuel FC, Wadzazai Stadium, 1500HRS

Telone FC vs Manica Diamonds FC, Bata Stadium, 1500HRS

Ngezi Platinum Stars FC vs Platinum, Baobab Stadium, 1500HRS

Chicken Inn FC vs Arenel Movers FC, Luveve Stadium, 1500HRS

Herentals College FC vs CAPS United FC, Nyamhunga Stadium, 1500HRS

Dynamos FC vs Hwange FC, Barbourfields Stadium, 1500HRS

Sunday 17th March 2024

Bulawayo Chiefs FC vs Highlanders FC, Barbourfields Stadium, 1500HRS

Chegutu Pirates vs ZPC Kariba FC, Baobab Stadium, 1500HRS

Wednesday 20th March 2024

ZIFA ERSL Champions vs Yadah FC, TBA, 1500 HOURS

