Exciting Fixtures Await In 2024 Premier Soccer League Matchday Two

7 minutes ago Sat, 16 Mar 2024 08:24:35 GMT

The 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday Two is set to kick off this weekend, and the clash between Ngezi Platinum Stars and FC Platinum takes centre stage.

Adding to the intrigue, the ZIFA Normalisation Committee has made interesting coaching appointments.

Norman Mapeza, the coach of FC Platinum, will serve as the Warriors’ interim head coach, while Takesure Chiragwi, the gaffer of Ngezi Platinum Stars, will be his assistant during the Warriors’ friendly matches in March.

