Mnangagwa Expands Mutapa Investment Fund With Seven New Parastatals

1. Aurex Private Limited

2. Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of Zimbabwe (Private) Limited

Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash

3. Fidelity Gold Refinery (Private) Limited

4. HomeLink Private Limited

5. HomeLink Finance (Private) Limited

6. ZESA Holdings Private Limited

7. ZESA Enterprises Private Limited

These additions were made in accordance with section 14(6) of the Sovereign Wealth Fund of Zimbabwe Act [Chapter 22:20] (No. 7 of 2014) and after consultation with the Mutapa Investment Fund board.

Notably, the Mutapa Fund will be led by outgoing Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor, John Mangudya, who will assume the role of chief executive officer.

Additionally, President Mnangagwa’s amendment to the Sovereign Wealth Fund of Zimbabwe Act (SI 56 of 2023) facilitated the transfer of the government’s shareholdings in 20 entities to the fund.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment