Police Identify Five Of The Nine Victims Of Beitbridge Buses Collision

3 minutes ago Sat, 16 Mar 2024 20:30:08 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has released the names of five of the nine victims who tragically lost their lives in a head-on collision near Beitbridge.

ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the incident occurred on Saturday morning when a City bus, carrying 25 passengers, struck a donkey and veered into the path of a Blue Circle bus with 43 passengers on board.

The fatal accident unfolded at the 267-kilometer peg along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Road on March 16, 2024, around 1:20 AM.

Feedback