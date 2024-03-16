Russians Vote In Three-day Presidential Election

In one video circulating on social media, a woman was seen pouring bright green liquid into a ballot box in Moscow.

The use of green dye, known locally as Zelyonka, has been associated with protests in both Russia and Ukraine.

President Vladimir Putin is expected to secure another six years in office as he faces no credible opponent. Turnout has reached 23% by late afternoon in Moscow.

Voting is also taking place in occupied areas of Ukraine where an improvised device exploded in front of a polling station in the small town of Skadovsk, without causing injuries.

The deputy chairman of Russia’s Central Election Committee, Nikolay Bulayev, has described the saboteurs as “scumbags” and warned that perpetrators could face up to five years in jail for their actions.

Some of those detained for filling ballot boxes with liquids reportedly admitted doing so for money.

Tensions remain high, especially following the recent death of Putin’s vocal critic, Alexei Navalny, and calls from his widow, Yulia Navalnaya, for opponents to register their protest at polling stations.

Russians are currently casting their ballots in a three-day presidential election.

The voting began on Friday and will continue through Sunday across Russia’s 11 time zones, including illegally annexed regions of Ukraine and online.

The election takes place against the backdrop of a ruthless crackdown that has stifled independent media and prominent rights groups, giving Putin full control of the political system.

More: Pindula News

