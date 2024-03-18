Bata Shoe Company Recalls Retrenched Workers

NewsDay reported sources as saying the retrenched employees who served for 10 to 15 years are owed US$15 000, with those who served for more than 15 expecting US$20 000. Said the source:

The affected workers are now facing the distressing prospect of resuming work without the pension benefits they had rightfully earned over the past 15 to 20 years. Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash The letter did not state much, it just indicated that they should be back at work starting March 11. Those who are desperate for the job have started working, while some chose to ignore the letter. These are red flags that the company cannot afford to pay its employees’ pension money.

One of the retrenched employees, who identified himself as Nyamugama, expressed their frustration. He said:

We were kicked out without our packages after working for more than 10 years. The retrenchment was done hurriedly. There was a lack of proper notification regarding the exercise last year. We were heading towards the festive season, and we had nowhere to start from.

Efforts to get a comment from Bata country manager Simon Mutisya by the publication were fruitless as his phone went unanswered.

Last year, Mutisya mentioned that the shoe company was failing to maintain its 1,200-strong workforce.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment