Govt Provides State-Assisted Funerals For Five Munyati Teachers Killed In Car Crash

7 minutes ago Mon, 18 Mar 2024 15:47:53 GMT

The government has stepped forward to honour five dedicated educators from Munyati Primary School who tragically lost their lives in a horrific road accident.

The incident occurred on Friday, March 15, when a Toyota Aqua carrying the teachers collided head-on with a truck along the Harare–Bulawayo road in Kwekwe.

The fallen teachers were identified by the police as Mitchel Maticha, Tsungirirai Joe, Sithabile Nothando Moyo, Everjoice Ngwenya, and Lesley Mugwidi.

Feedback