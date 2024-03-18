Govt Provides State-Assisted Funerals For Five Munyati Teachers Killed In Car Crash
The government has stepped forward to honour five dedicated educators from Munyati Primary School who tragically lost their lives in a horrific road accident.
The incident occurred on Friday, March 15, when a Toyota Aqua carrying the teachers collided head-on with a truck along the Harare–Bulawayo road in Kwekwe.
The fallen teachers were identified by the police as Mitchel Maticha, Tsungirirai Joe, Sithabile Nothando Moyo, Everjoice Ngwenya, and Lesley Mugwidi.
Minister of State for Midlands Province, Owen Ncube, announced that the government has granted them state-assisted funerals.
Speaking at the Kwekwe Doves Funeral Parlour on Sunday afternoon, Ncube expressed gratitude to President Emmerson Mnangagwa for promptly approving the assistance.
He emphasized that everything necessary will be done by the government to ensure a dignified farewell for these educators in the Midlands. Ncube said (via The Mirror):
We have lost our Government employees as Midlands and the whole country is mourning our teachers who perished in a road traffic accident.
We appreciate President Mnangagwa whom we asked to assist us. Everything will be done by the Government until we bury our relatives in Midlands.
Jameson Machimbira, the Midlands Provincial Education Director (PED), echoed the sentiment, acknowledging the immense loss suffered by the nation.
