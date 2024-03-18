Violence Breaks Out Between Fans And Players In Turkish SuperLig Match

Tensions flared during the 87th minute of the match when objects were hurled onto the field after Michy Batshuayi scored the decisive goal for the visitors. The situation escalated as Trabzonspor fans swarmed the players.

Former Blackpool and Queens Park Rangers player, Nigeria winger Osayi-Samuel, knocked down one of the pitch invaders, while former Chelsea forward Batshuayi aimed a kick at another.

Turkey’s Interior Minister, Ali Yerlikaya, promptly initiated an investigation into the incident. He emphasized that incidents of violence on football pitches are never acceptable.

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) echoed this sentiment, labelling the events as “unacceptable,” and vowed to impose necessary criminal sanctions on those responsible.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino also weighed in, condemning the scenes. He declared that such violence, whether on or off the field, has no place in our sport or society. He said:

The violence witnessed after the Turkish Süper Lig match between Trabzonspor and Fenerbahçe is absolutely unacceptable – on or off the field, it has no place in our sport or society. I have said it before, and I will say it again – without exception, in football, all players have to be safe and secure to play the game which brings such joy to so many people all over the world. I call on the relevant authorities to ensure that this is respected at all levels and for the perpetrators of the shocking events in Trabzon to be held accountable for their actions.

This incident is part of a string of controversial events in the Turkish league during the 2023-24 season. Notably, in December, referee Halil Umut Meler was struck by MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca, leading to a suspension of Super Lig fixtures.

Currently, Fenerbahce holds the second position in the Super Lig, trailing leaders Galatasaray by just two points and enjoying a comfortable 30-point lead over Trabzonspor in third place.

