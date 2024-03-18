Zimbabwean Teachers To Embark On 3-Day Job Action To Demand Fair Wages

The Federation of Zimbabwe Educators Unions, FOZEU, a collective of radical teachers’ unions is calling on all teachers in Zimbabwe to embark on a 3 day Job action beginning Wednesday 20 March 2024.

Following the conclusion of consulting teachers on a fight-back strategy in the face of the mockery of a USD20 increment, we update our constituency as follows;

A total of 56 700 teachers were consulted both offline and online. 55 220 of the consulted teachers asked FOZEU to call for a Job action before Schools close and mobilise for an indefinite national trike when Schools open for 2nd term.

Some of the grievances which came from the teachers during consultations included the incapacity to pay examination fees for children because of inadequate salaries which is ironic for teachers who work to prepare children for examinations whilst their own children fail to sit for the same examinations.

The Federation hereby declares that;

1. No teacher should report for duty from Wednesday 20 March 2024 to Friday 22 March 2024

2. The mass action is to be escalated as the second term opens until the employer pays a living wage.

3. FOZEU leaders to engage other progressive unions in the Civil Service seeking collaborations in the fight for a living wage.

4. Deadlines for registration for sitting for Public Examinations be extended until the Salary Crisis is resolved.

FOZEU stands ready to provide legal assistance to all teachers who may face victimisation during the coming job action.

The Federation calls upon teachers to mobilise each other at classroom level to make this job action a success.

The employer has to be forced to pay a living wage of USD1 260, teachers are encouraged to seize this opportunity to apply pressure on the employer by completely withdrawing labour.

The Constitution of Zimbabwe provides for the right to Strike and picket.