Minister Mhona Calls For Vigilance After 16 Lives Lost In Kwekwe And Beitbridge Accidents

In a statement, issued on Monday, March 18, Mhona said the two accidents serve as a stark reminder for all stakeholders—motorists, operators, and passengers—to prioritize safety. Reads the statement:

It is with great shock and disbelief that I address the nation on the fatal road traffic accidents which occurred over the weekend.

On 15 March, 5 people were killed when a Sinotruck was involved in a head on collision with a Toyota Aqua vehicle at the 191 km peg along Harare- Bulawayo Road.

On 16 March 2024, at the 267 km peg along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Road, 9 people died and 39 others were injured when a City Bus hit a donkey and encroached into the lane of a Blue Circle Bus leading to a head-on collision.

Our thoughts are with the victims of the crashes, the bereaved families, the injured and the survivors who witnessed the gruesome, traumatic, and dark moment of these accidents.

During this somber period, we call upon the whole nation to commiserate with the affected families, at a time when we wish a speedy recovery to the injured.

We only wish that we do not record further casualties as the survivors continue to receive treatment and care.

The accidents are yet another clarion call to all our stakeholders of the road traffic ecosystem, including motorists, operators, and passengers to be more vigilant against road traffic violations, especially over speeding.

These unfortunate horrific roads were recorded as we approach the Easter holidays, and it is our hope that such occurrences do not recur.

The Ministry rallies all traffic law enforcement agencies, road traffic safety actors, motorists, and road users to collaborate against road fatalities.

We urge the nation to formulate rational decisions in making travel choices and prioritize use of safer vehicles with the right state of mind.

Rational behaviours and attitudes are ingredients of a safer road traffic management regime, where all actors play their party for traffic safety.

As passionate proponents of Road Safety, we wish to assure the nation that the Second Republic is committed to the formulation of robust legal, policy and administrative mechanisms to improve the country’s road safety regime and performance. We continue to urge all stakeholders to ensure compliance with the legal framework.

The Government, through my Ministry, shall continue to monitor the situation and render appropriate assistance to the bereaved families and survivors of the accidents.