SA Police Intercept Car Stolen In Pretoria Near Zimbabwe Border

6 minutes ago Tue, 19 Mar 2024 13:44:19 GMT

A 49-year-old suspect was apprehended on Sunday while allegedly attempting to smuggle a stolen vehicle from South Africa into Zimbabwe through the Beitbridge border.

The incident unfolded along the R101 near Lund Farms, where the suspect was driving a Ford Raptor.

According to TimesLive, the vehicle in question had been reported hijacked in Pretoria just two days prior. Law enforcement authorities have been actively combating the illegal smuggling of vehicles across the border, and this arrest is a significant development in their efforts.

Feedback