SA Police Intercept Car Stolen In Pretoria Near Zimbabwe Border
A 49-year-old suspect was apprehended on Sunday while allegedly attempting to smuggle a stolen vehicle from South Africa into Zimbabwe through the Beitbridge border.
The incident unfolded along the R101 near Lund Farms, where the suspect was driving a Ford Raptor.
According to TimesLive, the vehicle in question had been reported hijacked in Pretoria just two days prior. Law enforcement authorities have been actively combating the illegal smuggling of vehicles across the border, and this arrest is a significant development in their efforts.
Col Malesela Ledwaba, the spokesperson for the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Limpopo Province, confirmed that the suspect is facing charges related to vehicle theft.
He is scheduled to appear before the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday. Notably, the suspect had been released on bail pending his court appearance.
Additionally, a case of possession of suspected stolen property has been opened at the Westenburg police station.
The suspect will also face proceedings in the Polokwane magistrate’s court regarding this matter on Wednesday.
