Thomas Mapfumo Denies Accepting Luxury Car And Home Offer From Wicknell Chivayo

Yes I know he likes my music. He called me before I went to bed and told me he was in New York on a visit. I asked him how his family was and that was that.

It would appear Chivayo took a screenshot of his phone call to Mapfumo and that is being used by many bloggers to claim Mapfumo called Chivayo when that was not the case.

Posting on his social media pages, Chivayo encouraged Mapfumo to publicly renounce past criticism of ZANU PF, as he dangled the prospect of a luxury vehicle and house should he do so.

This offer came after Mapfumo last week criticised musicians that were begging for vehicles from Chivayo.

Speaking in an interview with Nehanda TV, Mapfumo said:

Ma musicians aya varombo. Vapfanha ava musavaseka kuti varikutambira motikari because haasati amboona motikari yakadaro. Ndakanzwa Jah Prayzah achitenda kuti, ‘Ndatenda zvikuru nechipo chenyu.’ Haasati amboiona motikari yakadaro.

Mapfumo also lambasted Chivayo and the ZANU PF-led government for donating expensive cars to musicians while doing nothing to equip public hospitals. He said:

We’re in this situation because of poverty. They are accepting all these beautiful cars because they can’t afford them. I saw Jah Prayzah thanking him (Wicknell Chivayo) after receiving a car that he had never seen. You’re giving cars to musicians, yet they already have their own cars, which they bought through their own means. Why can’t you just channel that money to hospitals? Our roads are in a bad state, and people are living in poverty. Our fight is not for certain individuals to get a good living but for everyone to come out of poverty.

In response, Chivayo said Mapfumo had fallen on hard times, a situation that could be corrected if he apologised to the ruling party. He wrote on social media:

As much as I love his music kusekana kwana kamba kwe ku sekana makwati…Iye anei? [He] came to Zim and was stranded and had nowhere to stay. The opposition will use you and never help you. Kufira fame pa social media chete. Makura Mukanya and your music made a significant contribution to the liberation struggle. Apologise publicly for being led astray, modzoka to your founding principles and values. Straight away as my best musician of all time mouya ndokutengerai mota brand new of your choice ye 200 thousand USD ne imba ye 300 thousand USD all registered in your name. Inga makaimba mukati Dai Tenzi vaiziva zvavo vaitora hurombo vorasa vagopawo hupfumi kuvanhu vago yamura vano shupika vagotipawo neche kudyawo. Ndiro rufaro pa Zimbabwe Sir Wicknell vari kuita zvinogara zvakadaro but all in the name of ZANU PF the ruling party. Jah is enjoying his latest shape S class zvakaipei?? Zvinovengwa ne muroyi chete. DZOKAYI KUNE VAMWE MUKANYA party iyi inonzi ZANU PF zviri pachena ichatonga kusvika narini. Nyangwe mukandituka music yenyu ndoridza chete…

More: Pindula News

